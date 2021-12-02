Body found in Arroyo waterway identified as missing man

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body found in the Arroyo waterway on November 15 has been identified.

The Harlingen Police Department said the remains belonged to Rickey Lee Rowlett, who had been reported missing on November 4.

Rowlett, a Weslaco resident, was last seen leaving the Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The Harlingen Police Department shared a flyer with the public stating that Rowlett was in need of his medications and would be confused upon approach.

The 56-year-old man’s body was originally discovered at the Arroyo Colorado, east of Ed Carey Drive at approximately 8 a.m. on November 15.

According to police, public works employees noticed the body floating in the arroyo.

However, police have not determined where the body came from as the current was pushing the body.

This case is still currently under investigation.