MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in the Rio Grande Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

At 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to Anzalduas Park in Mission in reference to a body that was found, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Deputies spoke with a deputy constable, who received information from the U.S. Border Patrol of a body floating in the Rio Grande.

A Border Patrol boat crew recovered the body of a man, which was described by deputies as decomposed, appearing to have been in the river for several days, the release stated.

An autopsy was ordered, and the body is pending identification.

The case remains under investigation and those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS (8477), or through the P3 mobile app.