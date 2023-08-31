MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A body was found during a search for a missing woman, police say.

Authorities found the body in the attic of a residence located at the 1000 block of North Miller Avenue when they went to serve a search warrant for a person of interest in the case.

The Mission Police Department is searching for Editza Gomez, 40, who was last seen two weeks ago at the same location the body was found.

Police say they found a body wrapped in the attic of a home.

It is unclear whether the body is the missing woman.

ValleyCentral will provide more updates as they become available.