MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A body was found Sunday afternoon on a bike trail in Mission.

According to Mission police, the body was found early afternoon on Sunday in a canal near the 1400 S. Conway Avenue hike and bike trail.

Mission PD spokesman Arturo Flores said it appears the victim was a 20-year-old migrant man who drowned.

Police are currently working with the Mexican Consulate to identify the man and eventually return his remains to his family.