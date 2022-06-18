ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on a ranch Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:38 a.m. Saturday, the Alton Police Department responded to a ranch property East of Conway on the 6-mile line in reference to a deceased man, according to Alton PD.

Upon arrival, officers observed the deceased man. Authorities have confirmed that foul play is suspected.

A homicide investigation is underway.

