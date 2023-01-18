WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department on Tuesday night confirmed the discovery of a man’s body, possibly ending the search for a missing man who was last seen earlier this week.

Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was reported missing Jan. 17, one day after he was last seen at the Wings and Rings Restaurant, in Weslaco.

Authorities were informed of a vehicle belonging to Romo found in an area of an irrigation district canal near Hutto Road and Sioux Road on Wednesday evening, Weslaco Police Department confirm.

At 6:17 p.m., authorities located a body north of Mile 9 and North on Goolie Road, outside of Donna.

The body is believed to be that of Romo.

The ongoing investigation is being assisted by the Weslaco Police Department, Donna Fire Department and Weslaco Fire Department.