Fronton, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office reported finding the bodies of two migrants near Fronton on Wednesday.

Major Carlos Delgado with the Starr County Sheriff’s Department told ValleyCentral the bodies were found at different times but in close proximity to each other.

Delgado said the first body was that of a woman and the second a man.

No foul play was suspected in case and an investigation into their deaths remains ongoing.

“Sheriff Fuentes encourages the community to report suspicious activity as this could help prevent tragedies,” the release stated.