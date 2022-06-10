BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Road improvements on Boca Chica Boulevard decrease roadway accidents, reports show.

“In 2018 this roadway was on the top 100 roads with the most incidents,” said Ray Pedraza, the public information officer of the Texas Department of Transportation.

Pedraza explained Boca Chica Blvd. made the top 100 roads in Texas for the most accidents, TxDOT crash data shows nearly 200 accidents happened on Boca Chica between 2020-2021.

TxDOT and the city of Brownsville invested millions into improving one of the busiest streets in the city.

“This was a $4.7 million dollar project that started in the fall of 2019, the goal of the project was to improve traffic flow and involved adding raised medians, drainage, and sidewalk improvements,” said Pedraza.

The project was started in 2019 and was completed in December 2021, it included a new sidewalk, drainage system, and raised median, according to Pedraza.

Some business owners on Boca Chica boulevard said drivers are still getting accustomed to the new raised median.

“It’s very difficult for people to get in here still,” said Martin Leal, manager of Angelita’s Casa de Cafe. “People are starting to use it properly you still have to go a long way to get to your favorite business.”

The Brownsville police department public information officer, Martin Sandoval, said the agency has seen a significant decrease in car crashes.

“From January of this year we’ve actually had approximately 50 minor accidents on Boca Chica which is good because last year during this time before the construction was there, we were up to the 100’s,” said Sandoval.

Previously, Sandoval said drivers used to cause accidents by illegally driving on along the median. Whereas now, the majority of accidents are attributed to driver inattentiveness, according to Sandoval.

“A lot of the accidents are being caused because a lot of drivers were exiting private drives and going onto the center turn median and traveling through that median and then that would cause the accident,” said Sandoval.