Boca Chica Beach and Access Areas temporarily closed

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Today at 9:30 a.m. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has announced the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and accesses, effective immediately.

The accesses included in the closure are as following:

County Beach Access No. 5

County Beach Access No. 6

The county beaches will be closed until further notice to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The safety and well-being of the general public in recent weather conditions and high tides are in the highest regard.

Waves, tides, and winds will be at extremes today, the public is advised to check the flag advisory system and consult lifeguards when visiting the beach.

County beach areas on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie County Park,

County Beach Access No. 3 and 4, and E. K. Atwood County Park Pavilion will remain open until

further notice.

Cameron County is committed to protecting the life, health, and well-being of everyone on coastal beaches. There is currently no further information. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 761 -3701 or visit the website here.