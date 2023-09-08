HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bobby Sanchez has been in the music industry for 45 years, and in that time he was the youngest ever to be signed to a major record deal.

He has recorded 10 albums and is currently working on his 11th. He just released his latest two singles off that album and they remain in the top 10 charts.

Sanchez has toured all over the U.S. and Mexico. Bobby graduated from Mission High School in 1986. He sang lead vocal and toured with Fandango USA in the ’90s for a few years.

Sanchez was nominated in 1999 at the Tejano Music Awards and is currently 1 of the top 5 nominees for two categories for The Guadalupe Awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Best Tejano Band of the Year.

Watch more of the Bobby Sanchez Band with Bobby and drummer Rudy Carr in the video above.

