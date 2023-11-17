EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tejano legend Bobby Pulido is giving away 500 turkey meals on Thanksgiving in Edinburg.

Pulido uploaded a video on his Facebook page stating he is proud to be distributing the plates in his hometown and hopes to feed any families or first responders in need of a hot plate.

God has blessed me abundantly, and so I’d like to return the blessing to the community where I grew up and has always shown me support and kindness,” Pulido said.

The free meal distribution will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, November 23 at 312 E. Cano St., in Edinburg.

Only those present will receive meals.

Pulido said it will be a drive thru set up and meals will be handed to all present in the vehicle.