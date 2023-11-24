McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving thanks and on Thursday groups across the Rio Grande Valley gave warm meals to families in need.

“It’s sharing love it’s giving a warm hug but in the form of a meal,” said Major Jan Zuniga with the Salvation Army in McAllen.

Zuniga says given the current economy, this season has been extremely difficult for many families. She said if it wasn’t for holiday meal giveaways, many families would do without a Thanksgiving meal this year.

“We’re providing a way for those who may be things may be tight may be struggling may not have the ability to have a Thanksgiving meal today,” Zuniga said.

Volunteers have been preparing the turkeys for the past three weeks and had enough on hand to feed over 1,300 people in their banquet hall. The group had already prepared 700 meals to hand out to families across Hidalgo County.

“We have other meals that we have already prepared and sent out with various organizations and nonprofits who will serve those throughout Hidalgo County.”

The RGV Vipers basketball team helped the Salvation Army serve the meals. The Vipers had a game on Wednesday night, but head coach Keven Burleson said giving back to the community that supports them is more important.

“Listen, we took a loss yesterday but this right here this uplifting you know, this is one of the things where this was about I tell my guys all the time basketball is one thing but you know, just being with your family and being the community is more important,” Burleson said.

PULIDO AND FRIENDS

Tejano superstar Bobby Pulido also gave away 500 meals to families in Edinburg.

Pulido said one person told him this was the only turkey they were receiving this year. He said he was touched he could help people.

“We started about 45 minutes early because it was such a big line. So it’s been going well and we prepared hot meals for anybody wants to come and eat a hot meal and thanksgiving,” Pulido said.

The Edinburg native says this was their inaugural event of “Pulido and Friends.” He said if it weren’t for all the help from volunteers it would not have been possible to serve all the meals to the community.

“Well, I’ve been here since six o’clock in the morning and I have a concert tonight and in Nuevo Leon, so it’s it’s pretty tiring, but I’ve had a lot of help,” the singer added.

METHOLIST CHURCH MEALS

First United Methodist Church in Harlingen was also in the Thanksgiving spirit. The church opened its doors to community members to get a Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers started working early to prepare the 300 meals.

The church has been providing holidays meals to area residents for the for the past 12 years.

The event was scheduled to begin at noon, but there was already a line so the church opened its doors early.

Pastor Hoeflinger says he wants everyone to know they’re loved. He says the opportunity to serve is important for him and his church.

“We believe wholeheartedly, there is blessing when we have the opportunity to be generous. And our time, what we do with our time and our talents. To be able to give that, to serve others, is important to Jesus, so it’s important to us,” said pastor Phillip Hoeflinger.

The pastor says says the next community program the church will be holding is an “Angel Tree” where they work with elementary schools to donate toys for children to receive on Christmas.