MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes is hosting the Texas Street Festival with headliner Bobby Pulido.

As stated on the Texas Street Festival Facebook post, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Sept 3, at Downtown Mercedes.

The event is free and open to the public, with live music, kid rides, family friendly games and entertainment.

The festival will include artists such as award-winning Tejano musician Bobby Pulido, along with Ricky Guzman III, Control, Chris Marshall and South TX homies.