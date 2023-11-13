MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Bobby Guerra filed for re-election to the state legislature.

Guerra is seeking his eighth term as the Texas House District 41 representative.

“As the son of a former county judge and public school teacher and a proud product of the Valley, I am especially driven by a heartfelt duty to stand up for our families,” Guerra said in a press release.

“I am deeply honored to have served this district for more than 10 years. The trust this community places in me is a privilege I take seriously. I will fight for our shared values and continue delivering results that positively impact the lives of every individual in our district. Together, we will continue to build a prosperous future for our community.”

Guerra’s news release said he seeks to continue serving South Texas and champion the policies our families need for a prosperous future.