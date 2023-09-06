MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative R.D. Bobby Guerra announced he is seeking re-election to represent the people of Texas House District 41 for an eighth term.

In a release, Guerra said his priorities have remained the same: creating good jobs, strong infrastructure, access to affordable, health care and quality education for students from pre-kindergarten to college.

Last legislative session, Guerra earned the esteemed appointments as Chairman of the Resolutions Calendars Committee, Vice-Chairman of Environmental Regulation Committee, and served as a member with significant seniority on the Energy Resources Committee.

“As the son of a former county judge and public school teacher, and a proud product of the Valley, I am especially driven by a heartfelt duty to stand up for our families,” Guerra said. “I am deeply honored to have served this district for more than 10 years. The trust placed in me by this community is a privilege I take seriously. I will fight for our shared values and continue delivering results that positively impact the lives of every individual in our district.”