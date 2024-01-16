MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a boat from a home in rural Mission.

According to a post by the sheriff’s office, the boat was taken from the home between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2023.

The boat, which is a 2019 Marshall Catamaran boat with a Coast Line trailer, was taken from a home near La Homa Road and Mile 10 Road.

Those with information are asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (956)-383-8114, the Hidalgo County Crime Stopperse at (956) 687-TIPS (8477), where they may be eligible for a cash reward.