PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A boat has capsized in Port Mansfield and officials are currently searching for survivors.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, a boat capsized in the Port Mansfield jetties, according to a Willacy County EMS spokesperson.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, Port Mansfield Police, and Parks and Wildlife have responded to the incident.

The vessel has been located and a search for survivors is underway, according to officials.

A coast guard helicopter has been sent to assist in the search.