RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas non-certified radiologic technician (NCT) has been suspended by the state’s medical board after being arrested for murder in January.

On Friday, March 25, the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology temporarily suspended the NCT registry for Jordy Jose Estrada, 28, who was arrested for murdering a man near his apartment in Dallas.

According to police, Octavio Velasquez, 25, was found dead with a gunshot wound near an apartment complex on Vernon Avenue in Dallas on Sunday, Jan. 23. Estrada called 911 to report the shooting.

He told police Velasquez was at his home before exiting to get cocaine. He said he heard gunshots outside and then almost an hour later checked out his window and saw Velasquez dead on the floor.

Witnesses told investigators they were outside talking to Velasquez before the shooting and that Estrada was the only one around when Velasquez was fatally wounded.

Dallas police arrested Estrada and charged him with murder and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $525 thousand, however, a motion was successfully held to lower the bond and Estrada subsequently paid his bond.

Estrada was indicted in a Dallas County district court on March 17. He has yet to enter a plea in the case.

The Texas Medical Board will hold a hearing on the temporary suspension of his registration at a date yet to be determined. Estrada has held his NCT liscense since 2015.