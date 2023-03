MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lexus Live in McAllen presents an exclusive presale ticket offer for Bluey’s Big Play.

The news release from Live in McAllen said this is a 2-show offer that will end Tuesday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $35.

Use code: ASPARAGUS

Tickets go on sale for the general public on March 3. The show is scheduled for May 24 and 25 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center located at 801 Convention Center Blvd.