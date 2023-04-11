HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Blue Sunday Child Abuse Organization is hosting its annual child abuse prevention candlelight vigil Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the previous Maggie’s House at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito.

Martha Martinez the executive director for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Cameron and Willacy Counties spoke with ValleyCentral about this evening’s event.

“The purpose of this vigil is to bring awareness and honor victims of child abuse. We’re asking the community to come and join us because they can become advocate for other victims, and be able to advocate for them and be able to also become aware of some of the resources that are out there in our community,” she said.

Martinez said it’s important for the community to understand and become aware of the signs of abuse, and understand also the resources available.

“We serve as the center point for our law enforcement and Child Protective Services to bring our victims to our center. We provide what we call a forensic interview, in which our interviewers are trained, specialized trained to gather the information that is needed to decide if a crime has been committed,” she said.

Martinez also said the abuse is prevalent. On a weekly basis, they see an average of, 8 to 10 victims a week. “It is sad that we have to hold these vigils to bring awareness to the community.”

Tuesday evening’s event is free to the public and will feature Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz as the keynote speaker.