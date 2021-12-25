Blue Santa spreads holiday cheer, visiting newborn babies

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Departments Blue Santa went out to the community to spread holiday cheer.

Keeping tradition alive, police dressed up as Santa and hit the streets, visiting local hospitals.

Chief Sauceda and the Brownsville PD continue to be dedicated to making the communities’ Christmas a joyful holiday, according to Brownsville PD.



Brownsville PD’s first police Santa, late Officer Rey Martinez.

Blue Santa and officers visited Valley Regional Medical Center where he meet newborn babies and the children that are being hospitalized this holiday season.











Christmas is a time to bring joy and happiness to everyone around you. Christmas is not something that is located at a specific place you visit, but it is a spirit and feeling that you bring with you and share with everyone. Christmas is not about the gifts received but about the time and memories we create with our friends, family and community. Brownsville PD

Additionally, police recognized and released a statement of appreciation for health care workers and medical staff. Specifically thanking those that are currently working.

“While many of us get to enjoy our time at home with our families, several of these outstanding dedicated front-line workers are here serving their mission to make everyone’s holiday brighter,” said Brownsville PD.

Lastly, Brownsville PD wished a “Merry Christmas” to all those working this holiday season.