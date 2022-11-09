HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When the dust settles on Tuesday’s election, the Rio Grande Valley might have purple hues in its lineup of state house representatives.

At least one Republican and two Democrats were projected as winners by the Associated Press, but two other Rio Grande Valley races for the Texas state house remained undetermined as of 2:13 a.m. Wednesday.

GOP incumbent candidate Ryan Guillen defeated Democrat Martha Gutierrez in district 31, the AP projected Tuesday.

Democrat victories included at least two races.

Democratic incumbent Oscar Longoria was re-elected in state house district 35, besting Republican challenger Oscar Rosa, the AP projected.

In the state house district 39 race, Democratic incumbent Armando Martinez defeated Jimmie Garcia, according to AP projections.

But other races remained too close to call.

A decision was not announced by the Associated Press for state house district 41, featuring a showdown between incumbent Democrat Bobby Guerra and Republican challenger John Guerra.

Also, the state house district 37 race between Republican Janie Lopez and Luis Villarreal remained undecided, as of 2:19 a.m. Wednesday.