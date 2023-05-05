MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vitalant Blood Center in McAllen is dealing with donation delays and blood supply loss after heavy rain from Friday’s storm caused extensive damages to the facility.

The blood center is experiencing delays until collections can take place inside the building again.

According to Vitalant, crews are working to repair the building and restore operations for blood donation which may take up to 14 days.

Vitalant will continue with mobile donations on buses to reduce collection loss from the storm.

“We know our team in the Valley is as dedicated as any in the country to ensuring that there is a safe and ample blood supply. They will continue to work even harder to make up the difference,” James Duggar, Vice President of the South Division of Vitalant said.

Vitalant needs to collect at least 150 units of blood per day to meet hospital needs in the Rio Grande Valley.

The blood donation buses will be parked at 1400 S. 6th Street in McAllen.

Appointments can be made for the center bus collection and several other mobile bus operations.

“We invite all blood donors to join us in ensuring that everyone who needs blood in the Valley will have it available,” Duggar said.