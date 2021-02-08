Blast of cold air to bring near freezing temperatures for Valentine’s Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Temperatures across the RGV have been on the pleasant side, but that will change heading into the end of the week. Our next cold front will arrive to deep south Texas and increasing rain chances are in store. We could see a few rumbles of thunder Thursday ahead of the front as it sweeps into the valley.

By next weekend, an Arctic blast will bring much colder temperatures to Texas. Temperatures across the RGV could be near freezing Valentine’s Day into next Monday.

We will continue to watch the forecast closely because there is a possibility that temperatures could trend colder. With the slight chance for precipitation lasting through the start of next week, there is a potential for freezing drizzle to make it as far south to the RGV.