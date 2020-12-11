Blanket distribution set to take place at Mission Events Center

MISSION, Texas — The group Persistence in Adversity is collecting new blankets for the “Spread the Warmth RGV” blanket drive.

The groups goal is to help families in need of a warm blanket this winter. Blanket donations can be made at the Mission Events Center on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The blanket distribution begins at 1 p.m. and no proof of identification is necessary to receive a blanket.

“We’re not asking for anything, anybody can come in. We are also going to be giving a bag of produce to the first 500 people and one blanket per vehicle,” said Dr. Esmeralda Adame, event organizer.

The blankets will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, while the bags of produce are limited to the first 500 participants in the distribution.

CDC guidelines will be enforced.