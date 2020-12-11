Blanket distribution set to take place at Mission Events Center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas — The group Persistence in Adversity is collecting new blankets for the “Spread the Warmth RGV” blanket drive.

The groups goal is to help families in need of a warm blanket this winter. Blanket donations can be made at the Mission Events Center on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The blanket distribution begins at 1 p.m. and no proof of identification is necessary to receive a blanket.

“We’re not asking for anything, anybody can come in. We are also going to be giving a bag of produce to the first 500 people and one blanket per vehicle,” said Dr. Esmeralda Adame, event organizer.

The blankets will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, while the bags of produce are limited to the first 500 participants in the distribution.

CDC guidelines will be enforced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday