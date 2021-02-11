Black History Month: Virtual storytime features Black historical figures

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Public Library is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a virtual storytime featuring Black heroes. One of the storytellers says she has learned something new.

Dr. Theresa Gatling, the co-Founder of Village in the Valley, says her perspective changed when she started to read “Black All Around” on the library’s Facebook live.

“What we realized that you know what we are really doing is not just reading a book but bringing history right into people’s living rooms,” said Dr. Gatling.

She said history is meant to touch young kids. Although the book readings are children’s books, she hopes people of all ages relate to the characters.

Black History Month has a different significance for everyone.

Dr. Gatling remembers when she was 7-years-old, her mom would have her research various Black historical figures, like Harriet Tubman.

“Think about what people went through from my ancestors and slavery, those in the Civil Rights Movement in the 60s’ and what they’ve done to get me to where I am now, to be happy and look at where we are now.”

Gatling passes this message onto her kids, as it helped her feel like she was not alone. She hopes other parents will do the same.

The McAllen Public Library’s Black History Month virtual book reading is live on their Facebook page every Sunday and Tuesday at 2 p.m.