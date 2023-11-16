HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets announces its Black Friday deals.

With Black Friday just around the corner, the RGV Premium Outlets is currently having its Holiday Gift Guide. Many of the stores at the outlets are offering 50% off their stores through Dec. 24.

The outlets will be opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. For more information visit the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.