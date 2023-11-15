HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Black Friday is just around the corner and Sunrise Mall brings us information on the latest fall fashions, holiday deals, and information on Santa’s Workshop.

One of the events this season at Sunrise Mall is Pet Photo Night. They are every Monday starting on November 27 and families can bring their pets to have a special photo.

Viewers of ValleyCentral can take part in the Gift List Giveaway competition. The giveaway consists of a $1,000 giveaway where people can enter for a chance to win by texting 956-587-5763 and there is a special keyword for viewers. It is KVEO 23, so Sunrise Mall invites the public to participate in the Gift List Giveaway.

Sunrise Mall opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday and for more information on shopping deals and Santa’s Workshop, click here.