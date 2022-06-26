SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade is bringing mixed reactions from communities, officials, and the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville.

Visitors of the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle do not all share the same opinions on the supreme court’s decision.

Asked how he felt about the ruling, Raymond Salazar of San Antonio replied, that he was elated.

“Fifty years ago, when they passed the Supreme Court passed that ruling, it was a very unjust ruling for all of the unborn,” Salazar said.

While Salazar is in favor of the decision, others like Mary Alex Rios of Houston, said the decision is upsetting.

“As a woman, I think I have the right to choose what I want to do with my body,” Rios said. “Very heartbroken for little girls if they go through something and can’t do anything about it. People could believe whatever they want but it’s heartbreaking.”

She said the decision should be a push for people to vote in the upcoming election.

The supreme court’s ruling was a surprise for many, including Daniel E. Flores, a Bishop at the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville.

“My initial thoughts were actually great surprise,” Flores said. “I really did not anticipate this.”

He said the overturning of Roe v. Wade is something the church has been praying and working towards since 1973.

“First of all, to give thanks to God that unborn children are a little bit more respected a little bit more defended in our society but beyond that that we need to continue to work as we do already in the church to support mothers who are especially in difficult circumstances,” he said.

Flores said that Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley provides resources to expecting mothers but said they are preparing to provide even more support now “to help them to face the challenge of bringing a new life into the world.”

“We want to continue to do that, and we want to work with others to, kind of, help not only expectant mothers but also mothers who have trouble just finding the right support when they are raising their children,” the bishop said.

Flores explained that some resources provided assist with finding a doctor to provide healthcare for mothers and their unborn children.

In addition, they can also prepare them with clothing and food, shelter, guidance and prayer.