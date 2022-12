BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Immaculate Conception Cathedral will host a memorial in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s passing.

The memorial will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Cathedral located at 1218 E. Jefferson St. in Brownsville and will be held by Bishop Daniel E. Flores.

In 2006, Bishop Flores was appointed to the title by Pope Benedict as auxiliary bishop of Archdiocese of Detroit.

Three years later, he was appointed by the Pope as bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville.