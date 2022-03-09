BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) Two years after suspending the public celebrations of Masses across the Rio Grande Valley, Bishop Daniel E. Flores as urging parishioners to return to church.

The bishop announced he is withdrawing the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation effective this Sunday.

This means the church will return to normal operations.

“With these things in mind, I will withdraw the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation effective Sunday, March 20, the third Sunday of Lent,” the bishop said in a statement.”

He said as conditions have improved, more and more people have returned to the practice of attending Mass.

“This is a sign of great hope, and of our awareness as Catholics that to be the charitable people the Lord calls us to be, we must, whenever possible, see the Sacrament of Charity, Christ himself in the Eucharist.”

Flores suspended services in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. Eventually, he allowed Masses to be held but required masks, allowed only a certain number of parishioners per pew and offered the Eucharist in each person’s hand instead of their tongue.

“For charity’s sake during the height of the pandemic, I granted in the Diocese of Brownsville, a dispensation from the Sunday obligation to attend Mass in order to stem the spread of this highly contagious and life-threatening virus,” the bishop said in a statement. “The dispensation was a response to the gravity of the threat, unprecedented in our lifetimes, that the Covid virus caused.”

When Flores suspended all church services in March 2020, the Diocese started to stream Mass on Facebook and online from Immaculate Heart Cathedral in Brownsville and the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle-National Shrine.

Soon Catholic and protestant churches across the Valley offered Sunday services online. The Diocese said it will continue to offer Mass online and on television.

For other details, visit the Diocese website.