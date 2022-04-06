BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville ISD announced a proposed campus consolidation in an effort to save money after low student attendance and enrollment affected the district’s budget.

The proposal was presented during a BISD budget committee meeting held on March 30, 2022.

It included the consolidation of Cromack Elementary and Castañeda Elementary, Brownsville Learning Academy (BLA) and Brownsville Academic Center (BAC).

Veronica Borrego, the Association of Brownsville Educators (AOBE) and a special education teacher, said teachers and parents contacted the association with concerns.

“The biggest concerns were am I going to keep my job, what happens, what is it going to look like when I move to another campus, am I losing my seniority, and what are my class sizes going to be,” Borrego said.

The proposed consolidation of the campuses is set to have an overall cost savings of $1,218,302, according to the district’s presentation.

“We’re already overwhelmed with the pandemic, we’re already overwhelmed with trying to help the kids catch up, and then for them to throw this at the teachers, it’s a huge curveball, and now they’ve retracted it and it’s on hold, but what does on hold mean?” said Borrego.

Borrego said she confirmed the proposed consolidation was put on hold for the elementary campuses but had not received confirmation on BLA and BAC.

A Brownsville educator, who wished to remain anonymous, said 24 hours after the proposal was presented, a meeting was held on campus to discuss the next steps.

“We did have representatives from the district, from the main office come in and they were supposed to present the timeline that all this was going to happen. At that meeting, we were told suddenly that it wasn’t going to go through this school year, but we were told as proposals go as they can be retracted, they can continue forward,” said the Brownsville educator.

She explained the concern was not losing their job at the school district, but being placed in an area they are not familiar with and said they are also worried about the student’s education.

“The students are already going through so much, they were at home for a year and a half, they’ve gotten back to their friends and to some sort of normalcy, and now they’re going to be uprooted again,” she explained.

ValleyCentral reached out to BISD leaders for comments, but they were unavailable for an interview and could not provide a statement.