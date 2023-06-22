BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, the Brownsville Independent School District kicked off its fourth annual summer youth leadership academy.

The camp is for students in 4th through 8th grade from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will run until the end of the week.

Officer Melissa Maldonado with the BISD Police Department said the summer youth program teaches students a variety of techniques and skills ranging from social media awareness to emergency response procedures.

In the program, students also gain knowledge of first aid, CPR, fire prevention, physical fitness, bullying, internet safety, and vaping.

The program is advertised on the BISD Facebook page as the end of the school year approaches. There are 30 seats available and parents must fill out an application to be considered.

Javier Leroy Perez, from El Jardin Elementary, said he is learning self-defense from the teachers in the program.

“I would tell them to join because it’s very fun and you can meet a lot of cool people,” Perez said. “You can make friends and meet police officers.”

Perez said he was informed about the program through his best friend and hopes more students apply.