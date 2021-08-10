‘BISD transportation’s first priority is student’s safety,’ district shares school bus safety regulations

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) will begin the new school year on Aug. 17.

The district’s transportation department continues to train their bus drivers as their number one priority is the safety of all their students.

According to BISD Assistant Director of Transportation Silvia Saldaña, bus drivers are trained twice a year. Once at the beginning of the academic year and another halfway through.

BISD’s transportation training goes over how to load and unload children, wheelchair instruction, the rules that children need to follow while inside the bus, and how to drive.

Saldaña added that BISD offers in-house bus driver training as well.

She reminds both students and bus drivers of safety regulations. Those regulations include staying 10 feet from the bus as it is pulling up to a stop, to buckle up if the bus is equipped with seat belts, and to wait for the red flashing lights before boarding the bus.

Those red flashing lights also indicate for drivers traveling on either side of the roadway to come to a complete stop as well.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, drivers who illegally pass a school bus will face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. A ticket cannot be dismissed for this violation through defensive driving.

Saldaña said to keep students informed on the bus safety rules and regulations, ‘Buster’ the school bus will provide educational lectures during the school year.

To find your child’s bus route, Saldaña said there will be a bus schedule on the website. All you need is your child’s grade level and address.

If interested in joining BISD’s team of bus drivers, visit their website for the application.