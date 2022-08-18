BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair.

According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians.

The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Central Administration Building cafeteria, located at 708 Palm Blvd, in Brownsville.

For more information, contact (956) 548-8000.