BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District is hosting a Community Tamalada in celebration of the upcoming holidays.

The Tamalada will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Central Administration Building Cafeteria, located at 708 Palm Boulevard.

The event is hosted by BISD’s Board of Trustees and Interim Superintendent of School Jesus H. Chavez.