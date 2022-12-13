BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teacher’s union in Brownsville is demanding more funds from the Brownsville Independent School District for educators working during COVID.

BISD district is proposing giving employees each a $525 retention stipend for work performance, but the Association of Brownsville Educators is asking for more than twice as much.

“Teachers have been working really hard and all the extra duties and everything that have been thrown on them, we believe they deserve more,” said Veronica Borrego, Association of Brownsville Educators President.

The funds for these stipends come from the millions in Coronavirus Response and Relief Act and other federal funds the district received.

Districts everywhere offer the stipends as an incentive for working during difficult times and to retain current employees.

Borrego says employees received about two thousand dollars in retention stipends since the pandemic began.

“Every time a number is given AOBE does not settle for what is given because usually what is offered is the minimum. And so we know the district has money. We know that most of the money is coming from the ESSER funds. And so there’s money that they can be giving to the to the staff,” she said.

The BISD board is slated to approve the proposed retention stipend at the Dec. 13 meeting.

Full time employees who have been with the district since Sept.1 and substitutes who worked 60 days or more since the start of the school year in August will receive the money after Dec. 20th.

Last year, employees were given a $500 stipend in December.

“We will do whatever we can to make sure we get the most out of these monies that were meant to be in our pockets,” Borrego said.

The district said it could not comment on the stipend, the Association of Brownsville Educators says they will continue asking for higher pay until the board members listen.