BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Independent School District teacher will be one of 15 educators in Texas to be presented with the Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award.

The award recognizes K-12 humanities teachers making contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programing.

Alma Salazar, of Faulk Middle School in Brownsville, has been an educator for 26 years. Since 1997, Salazar has served as a district coordinator and organizer for UIL, monitoring the program at campus and district levels.

In 2017, she implemented an early childhood literacy peer-tutoring group.

“My greatest accomplishment has been successfully educating my students and seeing them flourish,” Salazar said.

Salazar will be recognized and awarded during the Brownsville ISD board meeting Tuesday. The award will be presented by Texas state Sen.Eddie Lucio Jr. and former Humanities Texas board member Manuel Medrano.

She will receive a $5,000 cash reward with an additional $1,000 for Faulk Middle School to purchase instructional materials.