BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School.

According to BISD, school officers responded to the school to help as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present.

Authorities said the officer in fear for the safety of the staff and students, discharged his weapon at the vehicle, while it approached him.

During a news conference, school officials said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the campus and not inside the building.

School superintendent Rene Gutierrez said the vehicle fled the scene. Gutierrez said police arrested three suspects – two adults and one juvenile.

The district says all students and staff are safe and secure. In addition, the district said there was no lockdown at Perkins Middle School. BISD police chief Oscar Garcia said there was no incident at Perkins

“It’s very commendable by our officers who took care of this issue that could have been worse, but it never became very severe or serious in campus. And our students and staff, like I said before, their safety was not compromised because of the immediate action of our officers,” said Brownsville ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez.

Today is the first day of school for BISD.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve began our school year in this fashion,” said Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda. “But it’s something we could not have underscored or underplayed, and we didn’t.”