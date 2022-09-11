BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Officials at the Brownsville Independent School District confirm this year there are about 180 students marked as “no show.”

Denise Garza, a board member for the district said through the “walk for the future” initiative, school officials are able to reach some of those 180 students.

“We go door to door, we make sure that, that is still their current residence, we stopped, we talk to the parents and then we’ll talk to the students so we can get them back,” said Garza.

Garza said sometimes students enroll at another school and forget to inform the district on the change. However there are other instances that involve personal struggles.

“Many times you know, we have students that fall through the cracks, and nobody would go and look for them so they would just be counted as dropouts so BISD’s focus was to bring them back, let’s get them graduated,” said Garza.

Garza said the district has various resources for their students and wants them to know they are there to help.

“BISD offers CTE programs, welding, cosmetology so we understand that not every child is going to go to college, but our district is able to provide those vocational courses to our students,” said Garza.

Garza encourages parents to reach out to the district for support.