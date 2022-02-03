BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is teaming up with Brownsville ISD to reduce vaping in schools.

According to the DA’s office, in 2021 the majority of drug cases involving vapes included high school students. Brownsville ISD Police Chief, Oscar Garcia, tells ValleyCentral this is something he is seeing too often.

“We’ve had anywhere from four to five cases per week and in some cases, it has gone up to almost eight,” Garcia said. “I have seen good kids make bad choices, unfortunately, they lose a lot of opportunity later in life, and then they have these regrets.”

BISD is continuing its partnership with the Cameron County DA and local police to raise awareness of the risks of vaping. Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said it’s not only important to educate students about the consequences but the parents as well.

“I dare say that sometime this morning at some home a mother picked up a vaping pen, looked at it and said ‘oh that’s a device for school’, and put it right back not knowing what it was,” Saenz said. ” So please parents become involved you need to be here with us because these are your kids.”

Saenz adds since THC oil is at times used for vaping, being in possession of that chemical is a felony in Texas. Once arrested, Saenz said it will leave a criminal record for life, preventing students from getting jobs, or certifications in the future.

“By the time that I come into the picture it’s too late,” Saenz said. “Why? Because the student has already been arrested.”

BISD plans to continue raising awareness in school. The district is also providing resources to families that need them. You can call BISD at 956-698-3115 for more information on these resources.