BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Independent School District Police Officer was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Manuel Martinez, 26, was taken into custody last Saturday after Brownsville police said they noticed a 2011 White Mercedes Benz swerving while traveling on the 5400 block of Padre Island.

A Brownsville PD release states the officer conducting the traffic stop smelled alcohol from the car.

According to police, Martinez said he was coming from Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill “and only had two beers.”

Martinez refused two out of the three Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was taken into custody, the statement reads.

Martinez then took a breathalyzer test and had a blood alcohol content level of over .150.

The BISD Police Officer was transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

He was arraigned Saturday and issued a bond of $5,000 with interlock.

ValleyCentral reached out to BISD to check the employment status of Martinez and is awaiting a response.