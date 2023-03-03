BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District Police have identified a person of interest in connection to a threat to one of its middle schools Thursday.

Faulk Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown at noon Thursday after the school received an anonymous call in reference to a threat, according to BISD spokesperson Jason Moody.

The lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.

“PD are investigating and they have a person of interest,” Moody told ValleyCentral on Friday.

The district did not disclose the name of the person of interest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.