BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person has been detained after a threat made on Stell Middle School, the Brownsville Independent School District announced in a release.

According to the release, a threat was made on the middle school Thursday. BISD police and the Security Services Department investigated the threat throughout the night and detained the person responsible for the alleged threat.

The district said it is investigating the situation and assures that Stell Middle School is safe and secure. All classes will resume as scheduled.