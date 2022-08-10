BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses.

The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario.

Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios to learn how to respond in the event of a tragedy.

They worked with pig tissue to learn how to intubate a patient, as well as part of a staged scenario where they learned how to assess victims that have been injured while waiting for paramedics.

“If our nurses can step in and help out that’d be great. They’ll be trained along Brownsville EMS; they’ll be here later today to train together so we can all collaborate for the best of the students,” said Alonso Guerrero, BISD Health Services Director.

With the events that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, BISD is doing all it can to protect its staff and students for the worst-case scenario.

Superintendent René Gutiérrez assured parents they are taking all the security measures needed to ensure the safety of students.

“We are going to be doing everything possible to be as best trained as we can be so that we can provide safety and security for our kids. That process is already in place, and we are already training our administration and our staff on how to better react in the event of a crisis in our schools.”

BISD will continue the training in the following days. The district will teach them in small groups to ensure the proper instruction is provided.