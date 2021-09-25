BISD is hiring! Start your career in education

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to start a career in education? Brownsville Independent School District is hiring for a variety of positions.

BISD is hiring for the following positions:

  • Teachers
  • Special Education Teachers
  • Substitute Teachers
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Bus Drivers
  • Maintenance
  • Fire Alarm and HVAC Technicians
  • Electrician and Plumber

The event will take place on Saturday, October 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Job fair will be located in the CAB Cafeteria located at 708 Palm Boulevard.

For more information visit the BISD website here or call (956) 548 – 8000.

