BISD is hiring! Start your career in education

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to start a career in education? Brownsville Independent School District is hiring for a variety of positions.
BISD is hiring for the following positions:
- Teachers
- Special Education Teachers
- Substitute Teachers
- Paraprofessionals
- Bus Drivers
- Maintenance
- Fire Alarm and HVAC Technicians
- Electrician and Plumber
The event will take place on Saturday, October 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Job fair will be located in the CAB Cafeteria located at 708 Palm Boulevard.
For more information visit the BISD website here or call (956) 548 – 8000.