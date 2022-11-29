BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Equality for students with disabilities is the reason the Rio Grande Valley’s largest school district created new interscholastic sports programs.

“It is their right to participate in sports, it’s their right to have sociability, it’s their right to be healthy,” said Sergio Zarate, Down by the Border Co-Founder.

Zariah’s Law, named after a Brownsville girl, gives students with special needs the opportunity to complete in UIL sanctioned adaptive sports and activities. The law was approved by Texas lawmakers in 2021.

“We also realized that there wasn’t the same opportunities for kids who have special needs,” Zarate said.

But it means more to Zarate, the father of Zariah, who worked hard to get the law passed.

“I need people to understand, this is also an equal rights movement, an equal rights movement that has been given to all other genders and all other different nationalities,” Zarate said.

The Brownsville Independent School District has begun to implement the new law with a Interscholastic Basketball season at the high schools which includes equal practice times, uniforms, coaching and transportation.

“We wanted to have also UIL sports and opportunities for with kids that have disabilities so that they can also compete and be part of our school system,” said René Gutiérrez, Brownsville ISD Superintendent.

“It’s UIL free competition, there’s no limits on scoring. They’re not grouped by abilities, it’s open,” said Sandra Powers, Director of the Unified Sports Program.

The district also has an adaptive track team and is planning to add more inclusive sports for students.

“It builds that awareness that character building, you know that as a coach you want to see in your students and your athletes on and off the court,” said Monica Mata Unified Interscholastic Head Basketball Coach.

“Always being excited to show up to practice and always being there and always really wanting to get better,” said Ashton Williams, Veterans Early College High School Junior and Unified Interscholastic Basketball player.

“I just wanted to join just because how fun it is,” said Nathaniel Garza, Veterans Early College High School Freshman and Unified Interscholastic Basketball player.

The next adaptive boys and girls basketball game will take place next Monday at Veterans Memorial Early College High School.