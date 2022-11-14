BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District middle school students and teachers can now participate in the KATA training, which helps teach STEM skills.

According to a press release by Texas A&M RGV Advance Manufacturing Hub, the training will take place from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Tuesday at Faulk Middle School at 200 Roosevelt St. in Brownsville.

KATA is a program offered by Texas A&M Advanced Manufacturing Hub to help teach STEM skills, such as scientific, creative thinking, collaboration, and communication.

“KATA in the Classroom involves the activity of assembling a 15-piece cardboard jigsaw puzzle several times and experimenting with ways to do it faster,” the release states.

During the training, there will also be Bleeding Control Basics taught to students, teachers, and staff. The training will include proper bleeding control techniques such as how to use their hands, dressings, and tourniquets to prevent massive blood loss.

The importance of bleeding control training is crucial, an individual can die quickly from uncontrolled bleeding in a span of five to 10 minutes.

The Bleeding Control Basics will be a two-hour course along with a presentation, hands-on practice of direct pressure application, wound packing, and how to use a tourniquet.