BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville ISD on Tuesday hosted a back-to-school rally for the teachers and staff as the new school year approaches.

The event talked about the academic activities and programs the school district will offer students this school year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for all the Fine Arts programs to be showcased and this year is all about the world of possibilities,” said Juliana Topete, Fine Arts teacher at BISD. “They’re really touching basis on all the places and opportunities that BISD has for our students to be able to take different classes.”

The first day of school for BISD is Aug. 14.

Rolando Avila contributed to this story.