BISD holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) will hold vaccine clinics for children on Wednesday.

The vaccine clinics will be available for those between the ages of five and 11, and will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the following elementary schools:

Benavides

Garden Park

Keller

Martin

Ortiz

Pullam

Putegnat

Russell

Sharp

Skinner

Villa Nueva

Yturria

The clinics will be for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Individuals must present a valid photo ID, a completed BISD consent form and a completed IMMTrac form, according to a post from the City of Brownsville.

A parent or guardian must accompany the student.

For more information, call (956) 548 – 8000.